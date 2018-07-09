[VIDEO] Norfolk Police Department Goes 'Uptown Funk' With Lip Sync Battle

July 9, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Norfolk Police Department in Virginia took the #LipSyncBattle to another level with this viral video.

With their Facebook video having 4 million views, they have the whole department, including a few firefighters in the video. 

They were challenged by the Corinth Police Department and literally went all out. 

They included the police department, firefighters and medics in the video.

Now the lip sync battle has taken off, nationwide, Norfolk challenging the Seattle Police Department. 

Check it out! 

