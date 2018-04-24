[VIDEO] New Trailer Shows Tom Hardy Embracing His Inner 'Venom'

A brand new trailer for the upcoming 'Venom' movie, staring Tom Hardy, has just dropped and we finally get a peek at what the infamous anti-hero will look like.

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer (HD)

Most of the trailer sets up the plot of the movie, its nothing new but knowing Tom Hardy, it'll be worth the watch either way. What is new is the 'costume,' though its not really a costume... its hard to say what this mysterious really is but it sure does look awesome.

We also get a look at the actual venom character, that is the stuff that turns Hardy's character into Venom. We're not exactly sure who voices the strange black substance, but he gets the job done.

The only question is whether 'Venom' will fit into the larger MCU or just be a standalone film.

'Venom' hits theaters on 10/5/18!