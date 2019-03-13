[VIDEO] New Limited Series Produced By Tom DeLonge, Former Guitarist Of Blink-182, Out In May

Video of Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation Promo | New Limited Non-Fiction Series | History

The former guitarist of Blink-182 has produced a new show coming on History Channel in May.

Tom DeLonge is an executive producer of a new limited series called, "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation". It is six parts and an hour long on History Channel.

This isn't the only show he has produced. A few months ago, DeLonge announced another show called, "Strange Times" on TBS. This fictional series is based on his graphic novel.

Check out the treaser trailer above!

via Pitchfork.com