[VIDEO] New Limited Series Produced By Tom DeLonge, Former Guitarist Of Blink-182, Out In May
March 13, 2019
The former guitarist of Blink-182 has produced a new show coming on History Channel in May.
Tom DeLonge is an executive producer of a new limited series called, "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation". It is six parts and an hour long on History Channel.
This isn't the only show he has produced. A few months ago, DeLonge announced another show called, "Strange Times" on TBS. This fictional series is based on his graphic novel.
Check out the treaser trailer above!
via Pitchfork.com