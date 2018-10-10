[VIDEO] Mumford And Sons Play 'The Cave' For A Handful Of People At A Pizza Place

October 10, 2018
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Features

 

Every artist, singer, songwriter and actor had to start somewhere and this happens to be where Mumford and Sons started.

This video was taken roughly 10 years ago in 2009 outside a pizza place in Austin, TX, where South by Southwest (SXSW) was going on.

The band had the basic equipment and was performing for roughly 10 people at the pizza place in Austin. 

No one would've thought that these guys were going to be famous one day.

Check out this awesome video.

 

via Barstool Sports

 

Tags: 
mumford and sons
the cave
band
Austin
SXSW
Video
youtube
barstool sports