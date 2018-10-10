[VIDEO] Mumford And Sons Play 'The Cave' For A Handful Of People At A Pizza Place

Video of Mumford and Sons - The Cave live SXSW Austin, Texas 2009

Every artist, singer, songwriter and actor had to start somewhere and this happens to be where Mumford and Sons started.

This video was taken roughly 10 years ago in 2009 outside a pizza place in Austin, TX, where South by Southwest (SXSW) was going on.

The band had the basic equipment and was performing for roughly 10 people at the pizza place in Austin.

No one would've thought that these guys were going to be famous one day.

Check out this awesome video.

via Barstool Sports