[VIDEO] Missouri Man Posted A Video On 'How To Remove Ankle Monitor', Gets Busted

Video of Man Videos Himself Taking Off Ankle Bracelet with Butter Knife

A Missouri man is currently in jail because he posted a "How-to" video on removing an ankle monitor.

In the video, he uses a butter knife and explaining how to remove it by not damaging the electronic device.

Once he got it off, he abandoned the device and went off to Portland. He then turns himself in and confesses that he posted the video on YouTube.

Since then, he has been jailed with tampering with an electronic device and a few handful of others.

Check out the report above.

via Barstool Sports