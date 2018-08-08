[VIDEO] #MatildaChallenge Is Looking Awesome

Video of Matilda (1996) - Little Bitty Pretty One Scene (7/10) | Movieclips

I am definitely loving this new challenge!

According to WFAA, they say they believe that the #MatildaChallenge started in Mexico and is quicklly spreading to the United States.

If you remember the classic movie Matilda, she discovers her powers that she can move things. So she starts dancing to Little Bitty Pretty One by Thurston Harris and all the things around her move as she dances.

The challenge is to recreate that awesome scene and so far, one video on Facebook has over 4 million views.

Check out the scene from the movie and check out these funny videos from it.