[VIDEO] Lip-Sync Battle In Full Force And Arlington Police Takes On Challenge

Video of Lip Sync Challenge Arlington PD

The lip-sync battle is in full force and has officers from across the Metroplex taking on the challenge.

This one has to be, by far, the best one yet by the Arlington Police Department.

These officers were lip-syncing to "Tell Me What You Want" while stopping by at their favorite donut place, Dunkin Donuts.

They were called out by the Irving Police Department on their video, and with Arlington doing it, they called out Mansfield Police to do one as well.

Check out the video above and enjoy the Irving and Arlington lip-syncs.