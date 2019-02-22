[VIDEO] Lightsaber Dueling Is Now An Official Sport In France

Lightsaber dueling: Some basic rules. pic.twitter.com/GNEKH5jPJg — John Leicester (@johnleicester) February 18, 2019

France has now officially made lightsaber dueling a sport, and yes, lightsabers from the movie "Star Wars".

This comes after France's fencing federation approved the lightsaber dueling, making it an official sport in the country.

If you have seen the fight where Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader were fighting, they say it is closely similar to the classic fencing. The federation did this for a reason, and it's for the youth today.

"With young people today, it's a real public health issue," says the federation Secretary General Serge Aubailly. "It's becoming difficult to [persuade them to> do a sport that has no connection with getting out of the sofa and playing with one's thumbs. That is why we are trying to create a bond between our discipline and modern technologies, so participating in a sport feels natural."

The federation is now equipping their fencing clubs with lightsabers and soon-to-be trainers, so the young children can get involved.

