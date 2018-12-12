[VIDEO] High School Hockey Player Attacks Opposing Player With Hockey Stick

December 12, 2018
An attack was caught on camera at a Euless ice rink during a high school hockey match.

As you see in the video, the player wearing a red jersey was brutally attacking the other opposing team member with his hockey stick.

The refs quickly rushed in to stop the person from beating him up.

The AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League suspended the player indefinitely and has a disciplinary hearing sometime in January.

 

via WFAA

 

