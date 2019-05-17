[VIDEO] Fourth Grader Almost Got Hit After A Driver Fails To Stop During Bus Stop Routine

Thank goodness the fourth grader didn't get hurt.

Minnesota State Patrol has released a video of a fourth grader tryiing to catch a school bus and almost getting hit.

This happened during a normal bus stop routine in the morning, where the student was trying to catch the bus to head to school.

A driver, who passed by the school bus, failed to stop, almost hitting the young student.

Please, please, please respect the school bus. If the school bus shows the "STOP" sign, it's a STOP ON BOTH LANES, including the ones who are coming the opposite direction.