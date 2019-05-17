[VIDEO] Fourth Grader Almost Got Hit After A Driver Fails To Stop During Bus Stop Routine

May 17, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Thank goodness the fourth grader didn't get hurt.

Minnesota State Patrol has released a video of a fourth grader tryiing to catch a school bus and almost getting hit.

This happened during a normal bus stop routine in the morning, where the student was trying to catch the bus to head to school.

A driver, who passed by the school bus, failed to stop, almost hitting the young student.

Please, please, please respect the school bus. If the school bus shows the "STOP" sign, it's a STOP ON BOTH LANES, including the ones who are coming the opposite direction. 

Tags: 
School Bus
Fourth Grader
Video
Minnesota

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes