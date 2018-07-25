[VIDEO] Dog Refuses To Go Up An Escalator, Owner Carries Him And The Internet Is Crying

Video of Big Puppy is Scared of Escalators || ViralHog

This is too adorable!

This golden retriever refused to go to the escalator and looked nervous. The owner picked his dog up like a little baby and everyone just stared with "awe" and even has the internet in tears.

I mean, I speak to all dog owners, they're our own little children. They need to be fed, loved, and needing attention. It's definitely the cutest video on the internet.

The Reddit user says you should carry your dogs on the escalator. The metal on the escalator can damage the dog's paws and can misstep and get caught when it's up or down.