Video of Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

Disney has released their teaser trailer of their upcoming animated movie, "Frozen 2".

This teaser trailer doesn't give us a dialogue, but it looks pretty intense as Elsa (Idina Menzel) looks to be training at the ocean.

We also see the return of Elsa's sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and the loving snowman Olaf (Josh Gad).

via Rolling Stone