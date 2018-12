Video of Did Grover drop the F bomb? The Next Laurel vs Yanny? - Elmo

I'm not sure what to think, but this could be the next Laurel vs Yanny.

On an episode of "Sesame Street", you see Grover talking with another muppet and said this comment.

People say he said, "Move the camera, yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea." Others say he said, "Move the camera, yes, yes, that's a f****** excellent idea."

What do you think? We report, you decide!

