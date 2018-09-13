[VIDEO] Cubs Fan With Down Syndrome Sings National Anthem Before First Pitch

Stefan Xidas sang the national anthem on #AuthenticFan night, after raising $18,000 for Special Olympics...which will be matched by @Cubs charities. pic.twitter.com/5eazMJxM6f — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 11, 2018

A magical moment for Cubs fan Stefan Xidas, 30, who has Down syndrome. He got to sing the National Anthem in front of 38,000 people at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

How? Last month, his two best friends Tommy and John helped raised a GoFundMe account to collect donations for Special Olympics Illinois organization.

He, then, wrote a letter to Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts saying, "I'd like to make a deal with Tom Ricketts, the owner of the Chicago Cubs. If I'm able to raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics Organization, Tom Ricketts will let me sing the National Anthem at a Cubs game."

They raised more than $18,000, the Cubs charities will match their donation, and his wish was granted. Check out the video above!

via SONTLIVE.com