Crowd Saves 3 Year Old Boy From Deadly 6 Story Fall With Blanket

The Boy Suffered No Major Injuries

July 31, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Apartment

Casanowe

Angela Chase
Entertainment
Features
News
Uncategorized

A three-year-old boy in China was saved by a crowd of onlookers, after falling from the sixth floor of a building. The crowd was able to save the boy using a blanket to catch him. The incident was captured on video.

The video shows the three-year-old boy dangling from the balcony, as people can be heard screaming. Quickly, some of the onlookers rush over with a blanket to catch the boy’s six story fall. “My first reaction was to find something to catch him. I thought about rushing over there and catch him with my bare hands, but that would not have worked," said Zhu Yanhui, who works for the building management company.

According to reports, the boy managed to get out while his grandmother was out grocery shopping. The group of people that saved the boy included homeowners, staff members from the property management company, security guards and sanitation workers. Luckily, the boy landed safely, and though he was taken to the hospital, suffered no major injuries.

Via Yahoo!

Toddler
Saved
China
Blanket
Community

