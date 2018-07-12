[VIDEO] Croatian Firefighters Leap Into Action, Seconds Before World Cup Semi-Final Ends

July 12, 2018
Angela Chase
When duty calls, you leap into action!

This group of Croatian firefighters were watching the penalty shootouts during the Russia vs Croatia semi-final game.

Just seconds before Croatia winning the game, the alarm goes off and everyone leaps into action and drives away.

Just three people stayed to watch the final seconds of the game and were celebrating their victory against Russia.

Croatia will take on France on Sunday to battle for the title of World Cup Champions.

Work is work and these guys take their work seriously!

Check out the video above.

