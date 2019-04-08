[VIDEO] Chris Penn Of Good Records Dallas Reunites Original Alice Cooper, Creating A Documentary Shot

Video of Live from the Astroturf, Alice Cooper (World Premiere Trailer)

Chris Penn, owner of Good Records in Dallas, had a dream to reunite the origianl band members of Alice Cooper. Little did he know, his wildest dreams were about to come true.

He reunited the whole original band together at Good Records and created a documentary shot about the night Alice Cooper performed after being separated for 40 years.

You can see the film at the Dallas International Film Festival, on April 16th at Studio Movie Grill off Royal Lane, and April 17th at Landmark's Magnolia Theatre.

"Getting it to happen was like playing a 3D chess game. But everything aligned and the band was on fire ... it was kismet." Penn says.

The mini documentary called Live From The Astroturf is a small concert that was performed at Good Records with interviews from the band and with Penn.

via Guide Live