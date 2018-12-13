[VIDEO] Californian Fisherman Dives In To Catch Large Halibut After Getting Unhooked

December 13, 2018
Features

This fisherman wasn't going to let this halibut get away.

In the video, the man catches a large halibut and couldn't believe it, until it became unhooked.

Once he realized it was unhooked, he dives into the water and catches the fish with his hands. 

He swims to the boat as the halibut bites his hand to try and free itself. Thought the fish lost the battle and the man wins it. 

What an epic save!

 

via New York Post

