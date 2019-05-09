[VIDEO] Bus Driver's Quick Thinking Saved A Student's Life

A school bus driver in New York was praised after saving a student's life.

Back on April 26th, the driver, Samantha Call, was dropping off her students after school, you know, the usual routine.

When Call makes a stop, the student was eager to get off the bus and head home. What the student didn't see, was a speeding car coming from behind. When Call saw the speeding car, she quickly grabbed the student before stepping off the bus.

The supervisor of the bus company said that Call did an "outstanding job" and adds that all drivers will "undergo continuous traning so they're prepared to handle situations like this."

Please stop when the school bus stops!

via News 4 San Antonio