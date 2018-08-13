[VIDEO] Burleson ISD Makes Parody For 'Can't Stop The Feeling' As School Year Approaches

Video of JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE PARODY | Can&#039;t Stop the Feeling - Burleson ISD

Most schools here in North Texas has started or will start next week. Well, educators at the Burleson ISD "can't stop the feeling" of excitement as the school year is soon beginning.

In the video, these educators did a parody of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling". This has everyone laughing and getting their students motivated to start the school year.

Check out this amazing video by Burleson ISD!