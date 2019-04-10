[VIDEO] Bono Explains His Iconic Eye Wear Image

April 10, 2019
Irish rocker, musician and U2 frontman, Bono, explained in an interview on why he wears his iconic shades on stage. 

Well, lets first say, he didn't wear shades when he was younger. Though as the years went by, he started using different colored shades while performing. Here's why...

He has glaucoma. According to Radiox and nhs.co.uk, "Glaucoma is a common eye condiction where the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain, becomes damaged."

"It's usually caused by fluid building up in the front part of the eye, which increases pressure inside the eye. Glaucoma can lead to loss of vision if it isn't diagnosed and treated early."

"It can affect people of all ages but is most common in adults in their 70s and 80s."

Not only does Bono suffer from glaucoma, but also Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Bocelli.

 

via Radiox

 

