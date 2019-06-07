[VIDEO] Beastie Boys Has Released A New Documentary To Celebrate 25 Years Of Album 'Ill Communication'

June 7, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

The Beastie Boys have released a documentary produced by Amazon Music, sharing their early career adventures and celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album, "Ill Communication".

The surviving members, including Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond with keyboardist Mark Nishita and producer Mario Caldato.

The Beastie Boys broke up in 2012 after the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch due to cancer. They talk about Yauch's contribution to the group and his spiritual journey.

Joining this 14-minute documentary is a 38-minute audio documentary that's onlly available on Amazon Music.

 

via CNN Entertainment

 

Tags: 
Beastie Boys
documentary
Ill Communication
Video
amazon

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes