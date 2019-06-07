[VIDEO] Beastie Boys Has Released A New Documentary To Celebrate 25 Years Of Album 'Ill Communication'

Video of Still Ill: 25 Years of ‘Ill Communication’ by the Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys have released a documentary produced by Amazon Music, sharing their early career adventures and celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album, "Ill Communication".

The surviving members, including Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond with keyboardist Mark Nishita and producer Mario Caldato.

The Beastie Boys broke up in 2012 after the death of Adam "MCA" Yauch due to cancer. They talk about Yauch's contribution to the group and his spiritual journey.

Joining this 14-minute documentary is a 38-minute audio documentary that's onlly available on Amazon Music.

via CNN Entertainment