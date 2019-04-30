[VIDEO] Avengers Cast Recaps Their Own Movies By Singing Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'
April 30, 2019
Castmembers from the "Avengers" were recapping their movies with the tune of Billy Joel's song, "We Didn't Start The Fire".
In the video, it shows individual castmembers singing their recap of the movies that they were part of, all leading up to "Infinity War".
At the end of the clip, it pays tribute to the late Stan Lee, the founder of Marvel Comics.
Check out this awesome video above!