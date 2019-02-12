[VIDEO] Actor Matthew McConaughey Seen At A Longhorn's Basketball Game

UT students were going crazy as they saw a famous actor back on campus!

Actor and alumni, Matthew McConaughey, was seen at the University of Texas' basketball arena as the Longhorns played against Kansas State.

He wore his famous orange suit in support of his alma mater.

You can see a group of students at the Erwin Center waving back at the famous actor as he was glancing around the arena.

These kids are so lucky to have a great alumni like him!

via KXAN