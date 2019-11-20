Vera Wang Surpises Military Brides With Custom, Couture Wedding Gowns

Video of NBC Today Show Military Bride Surprise 112019

November is known as military appreciation month and to show their appreciation for those who serve the Today show partnered alongside with designer Vera Wang to honor selected military couples.

Vera Wang and her team chose 10 couples to honor out of the hundreds of couples who submitted videos to Wang for a chance for a custom wedding, including rings, gowns and invitations for their special day.

The iconic designer Vera Wang has been dressing brides for over 30 years. She has partnered with Brides Across America, a non-profit that gives weddings and gowns to military and first responders.

Vera Wang surprises military brides surprised with their dream dresses on @TODAYshow https://t.co/IekYeAJB7B — Atlanta & Company (@atlandco) November 20, 2019

Wang expressed her feelings towards the project. “You can’t help but see the sacrifice these people make every day of their lives, and their families,” she said. “And for me to be able to give back in some small way is just a privilege.” She also added working on these dresses was one of the most "rewarding experiences" of her life.

Via: Today