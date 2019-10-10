Vegan Files Charges Against Friends Who Tricked Her Into Eating A Chicken Nugget

Pranks can be all in good fun, but sometimes it can go too far.  

A 24 year old vegan woman who hasn't eaten meat in the last 10 years, is filing charges against some of her friends after they tricked her into eating a chicken nugget while she was drunk.  

"I checked with them before chowing down 'are these vegan?' to which my friends replied 'yeah, they're sunfed' (a type of vegan chickenless chicken)," she said.  "They tasted off to me but I figured it was just because I was drunk. I was wrong."

It wasn't until her sister texted her telling her to check her Snapchat the next day when she discovered the truth.  "I took a screen recording of the video and took it to the police on the grounds of food tampering and now 3 of my (ex) friends are facing charges."  

"They all think that I'm overreacting to a 'harmless' prank. In my view, they took advantage of my drunken state, tampered with my food and publically humiliated me. In their view, it was just a prank."

-story via mirror.co.uk

 

