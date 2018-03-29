Vatican Insists Pope Francis Didn't Really Say There Is No Hell

The Vatican is insisting that an article published on Thursday in the La Repubblica newspaper is "the result of (the reporter's) reconstruction,” and is not a “faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father."

Eugenio Scalfari, a well know journalist and founder of La Repubblica, wrote that when asked about the existence of Hell, the Pope said, "Hell does not exist. The disappearance of sinful souls exists.” The article went on to claim that Pope Francis asserted that those who repent can be saved but those who do not will simply "disappear."

The quote obviously sparked a massive fire storm on social media, prompting the Vatican to quickly deny Scalfari's claims.

Via USA Today