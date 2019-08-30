Valerie Harper Who Played Rhoda on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' Has Died

Valerie Harper, who was best known for playing the iconic Rhoda Morgenstern, on the 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, passed away Friday morning at the age of 80. She had been battling lung cancer since 2009. In March, 2013 she was also diagnosed with a rare brain cancer. Her doctors said at the time that she had as little as three months left.

It was confirmed the star died on Friday morning. She leaves behind her husband and daughter. Her husband, Tony Cacciotti, confirmed the news via a tweet from Valerie's daughter, which read, "My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria."

She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria. -Anthony.” — Cris (@cristicacci) August 30, 2019

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

Harper won won three Emmys for Best Supporting Actress and then, in 1974, She ended up getting her own self-titled spin-off, which won her a fourth Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1975. She was nominated three more times before Rhoda was canceled in 1979.

