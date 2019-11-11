USPS Will Release Fundraising Stamp for PTSD

Last week, it was announced that the USPS will be releasing a new stamp next month.

The semipostal stamp is to help raise money for people that have been diagnosed with PTSD and will begin distribution December 2.

Titled as "Healing PTSD", the stamp features a photo-illustration of a small, green plant sprouting from the ground covered in fallen leaves. This is supposed to be symbolic of the PTSD healing process.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original art by Mark Laita.

-story via yahoo.com