U.S. Army Giving Tom DeLonge Over $700K To Help Research Alien Tech

In the wake of the Navy confirming footage used in Blink-182's music video for "Aliens Exist" is real, the U.S. Army is officially jumping into the mix.

Recently, the Army just partnered up with Tom DeLonge and his research company TTSA (To The Stars Academy) to help further research into alien technology by funding them with a whopping $750K check.

This collaboration is the Army's attempt at studying "exotic" materials that might lead to more advanced tech. The Army’s Ground Vehicle System Center and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection are also being tapped to help research resources as well as making laboratories available to TTSA.

“TTSA has acquired material from various sources and does not comment on the specifics of each sample,” Kari DeLonge, TTSA chief content officer and Tom’s sister said.

“Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” said Dr. Joseph Cannon, deputy product manager of science and technology in the Vehicle Protection Systems Division of the GVSC.

"We look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.”

-story via armytimes.com