Upcoming Christmas Movie To Feature Unreleased Music From George Michael

It’s been almost two years since we lost the great George Michael. Now we’re hearing that we’ll be getting some new music from the late musician.

Universal Pictures gave Variety an update on director Paul Feig’s rom-com “Last Christmas” which is set to hit theaters in November 2019. The movie stars Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Crazy, Rich, Asians star Henry Golding.

Its been announced that the film will feature brand new unreleased material from George Michael. Michaels 1984 hit "Last Christmas" helped inspire the story and is also the title of the movie.

The upcoming rom-com will feature other Christmas classics as well; it’s unclear at this time which songs will be featured.

The official synopsis for Last Christmas “Follows Kate (Clarke), who harrumphs around London, making a bundle of bad decisions, which includes her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two.”

We’ll have to wait a bit to hear that new George Michael song, as the movie won’t be released until November 15th, 2019.