The University of Tennessee will offer free tuition to low income students starting fall 2020.

Randy Boyd, Interim President of UT, says that students with households incomes of $50,000 a year or less and who reside in Tennessee are qualified.

The students who are qualified are going to be matched with mentors to help them with the process. Incoming students and those who are enrolled in fall 2020 are qualified.

Back in 2014, Tennessee became the first state in the country to offer tuition-free community college to high school graduates. It then expanded to older adults who wanted to go back to school.

