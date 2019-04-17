University In California Will Offer Class That Dedicates To Late Tex-Mex Singer Selena

A professor at San Diego State University has announced that he will offer a course dedicated to the late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Nathian Rodriguez, assistant professor at SDSU, posted a tweet on April 16th saying he will offer the course called, "Selena & Latinx Media Representation".

"The course explores & deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career & influence of @SelenaLaLeyenda," the tweet says.

The course was annouced on Selena's birthday, April 16th. She would've been 48 years old.

The class begins during the spring 2020 semester.

