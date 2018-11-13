Do you not already own an ugly Christmas sweater? Do you want to show up everyone at the office Christmas party with an ugly Christmas sweater?

Now is your chance to change all that!

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop has returned to DFW. Owner Jeremy Turner says that he has an inventory of over 10,000 sweaters in stock.

It’s been turned into a somewhat of a tradition to see the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop pop up around DFW, it's been coming back every year since 2013. This year there will only be two locations to grab ugly Christmas sweaters in DFW. One shop will be in Frisco, and the other in Dallas.

The Dallas location is at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. They opened up on Friday, November the 8th and will be open till December 26th. Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Store hours over in Frisco are a little different.

The Frisco location is at 3259 Preston Rd., Suite 6 and opens up shop on Thursday, November 15th and will remain open until December 26th. Store hours are Monday- Tuesday are 10 AM to 7 PM, Wednesday- Saturday are 10 AM to 8 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The cost of these ugly Christmas Sweaters range from $19.99 to $40.00 and upwards. Hurry and grab a sweater before all the ugly ones are gone.

Via: Guidelive