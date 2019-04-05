An Uber/Lyft Staging Area Will Be Put In Place To Relieve Traffic In Deep Ellum

If you love going to Deep Ellum in Dallas on the weekends, we know that traffic is brutal, but that might change.

The reason why there is so much traffic in Deep Ellum is because rideshares like Uber and Lyft are trying to pick up their clients up from their location. Though, the Deep Ellum Foundation and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano may just found a solution.

Starting on the weekend of April 18th, they will designate a pick-up/drop-off area for both Uber and Lyft for their clients. There will be five different locations throughout Deep Ellum and this is where you'll get picked up and dropped off no matter the time of day.

They're hoping that this will resolve the congestion issue in Deep Ellum.

via D Magazine