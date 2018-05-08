Uber Unveils First "Flying Taxi" Prototype

As part of the host of new features announced in the Uber Elevate conference in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed the first prototype for the long rumored Uber Air service.

Uber gave CBS an inside look at their new "flying taxi." Khosrowshahi sat down with CBS This Morning to discus the new electric drone like vehicle. "We think cities are going to go vertical in terms of transportation," Khosrowshahi told CBS. "We want to make that a reality."

Video of First look at Uber&#039;s flying taxi models

You can check out the full video above. The "flying taxi" is fully electric, and features several stacked propellors, which make it look more like a giant drone than a small plane. The propellors allow the aircraft to generate both vertical lift and a forward thrust. The initial models will require pilots, but Uber plans on transitioning to autonomous taxis.

As cool as this may be, commercial use is still a ways away. Uber made it clear that they are still in the design phase, but they have said that they hope to launch Uber Air within the next five to ten years. They've also said they're planning demo flights in Los Angeles as early as 2020.

Via CBS