HopSkipDrive Uber For Kids

Now we have been in that situation where we have to call a family member to pick up your kid from practice or after school but what if that family member was busy what do you do then?

HopSkipDrive is a kid-safe Uber drive. It Launched in Dallas on September 30th, it is supposed to help parents with crazy work schedules and make sure kids get home or to practice safely.

The parent would download the app and schedule a ride for a 7-year-old and give the driver notes about the pick-up and drop off instructions or other details. Parents will have access to the profile and they can share it with the school and child as well as see each step of the drive.

Each driver goes through rigorous background checks as well as each driver has at least 5 years of caregiving experience as well as passing a 15 point certification.

Joanna McFarland, the company's founder, and CEO, in a release, said “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between their careers and their children’s education and activities, but that tough choice is very real for countless families. HopSkipDrive wants parents to take comfort in knowing they have a caregiver to rely on to get their kids where they need to go, safely and without worry.”

Via Culture Map