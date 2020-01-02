Uber Driver Asks To Use Gabrielle Union's Bathroom And 'Dropped A Deuce'

January 2, 2020
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
gabrielle union

Gregg DeGuire / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

This week, Gabrielle Union posted a tweet about something unfortunately gross that happened to her New Year's Eve.  

Or rather something that happened to her bathroom.  

However fans had their own opinions on the matter.  

-story via yahoo.com 

Tags: 
Gabrielle Union
new year's eve
Uber
Twitter
Bathroom
2020