Uber Driver Asks To Use Gabrielle Union's Bathroom And 'Dropped A Deuce'

This week, Gabrielle Union posted a tweet about something unfortunately gross that happened to her New Year's Eve.

Or rather something that happened to her bathroom.

Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later -- Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams "Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool" Welcome to 2020 folks ---- — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 1, 2020

However fans had their own opinions on the matter.

Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle's house is a major win for the next 10 years. — Travis Keys (@travkeys) January 1, 2020

What if this was his bucket list item, and it was the first thing he did to start the new year? A legend. — Tasha J. (@theglossier) January 1, 2020

-story via yahoo.com