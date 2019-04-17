U2 Legend, The Edge, Creates Huge Zebra Sculpture For Charity

Not only is "The Edge" from U2 an amazing musician, but also an artist.

Real name, Dave Evans, created a sculpture to be part of a fundraiser event for their local charity.

There are 21 life-sized horses that were painted by Ireland's greatest artists, organized by stARTers, that will be sold in raising funds for local charities.

The U2 legend collaborated with Duda to create "Sheba" a life-sized zebra that's hand-painted.

"This is a wonderful initiative to be a part of in aid of two most worthy charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids," he said.

via Dublin Live