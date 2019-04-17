U2 Legend, The Edge, Creates Huge Zebra Sculpture For Charity

April 17, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Kevin Winter / Staff Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

Not only is "The Edge" from U2 an amazing musician, but also an artist.

Real name, Dave Evans, created a sculpture to be part of a fundraiser event for their local charity.

There are 21 life-sized horses that were painted by Ireland's greatest artists, organized by stARTers, that will be sold in raising funds for local charities. 

The U2 legend collaborated with Duda to create "Sheba" a life-sized zebra that's hand-painted.

"This is a wonderful initiative to be a part of in aid of two most worthy charities, Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids," he said.

Check out the photo here.

 

via Dublin Live

Tags: 
The Edge
U2
artist
Sculpture
Zebra
charity
Ireland

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes