Twitter Thinking Of Removing The 'Like' Button In Order To Improve Debate On The Platform

Twitter may be soon getting rid of their ‘like’ button, as they look for a way to improve debate and discussion within the platform. Speaking at a company event, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said the decision to get rid of the like button may be happening sooner rather than later.

According to Twitter’s communications team, it is still “in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now.” The heart shape like button replaced the star shaped favorite button in 2015, and has been a staple in promoting posts and pages on the platform since.

As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now. https://t.co/k5uPe5j4CW — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 29, 2018

Twitters, along with other social media platforms have shifted focus to ridding themselves of manipulation, hate speech, and fake accounts. This move seems to coincide with these moves, as it is believed the most popular users in terms of likes and retweets are loud and agitating users. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey would like to see more debate, instead of incentivizing likes in order to gain more followers.

While discussing the idea of likes incentivizing page promotion, Dorsey asked, “Is that the right thing? Versus contributing to the public conversation or a healthy conversation? How do we incentive healthy conversation?” This is something Dorsey has been speaking on a lot lately. Not only was the same sentiment discussed during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call, but was discussed by Dorsey when he appeared before congress.

Jack Dorsey spoke to congress to detail how the platform was dealing with the issues at hand, along with answering question on recent criticism that twitter subdues conservative voices. For now the like button remains, but if it helps to promote debate, it is all but gone. There is no report yet on when this decision will be made by.

Via USA Today