[Video] Dog Gets Hilariously Confused By Snapping Hair Clip

Life can seem pretty simple at times for a dog, that is until they come across an unknown object. A golden retriever named Tucker has gone viral after a video of the dog being baffled by its owner’s hair clip was posted to Instagram. The video has already been viewed over 1 million times.

In the video, the golden retriever named Tucker gets confused as its owner holds up a black hair clip. The dog tries to attack, but the snapping feature clearly gets the best of Tucker. The video is accompanied by suspenseful music, and written commentary describing the dog’s reactions.

Fans quickly began sharing the adorable dog video, as the clip has already been viewed 1.7 million times and has gained over 343,000 likes. Tucker is turning into quite the viral celebrity, as his Instagram page now has over 1.5 million followers and his YouTube page is up to nearly one million. Lucky for Tucker’s owners, there dog is on its way to viral fame.

