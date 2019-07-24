Trailer for 'ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas' Documentary

This week ZZ Top rolled out the first trailer for their documentary "ZZ Top- That Little Ol' Band From Texas''.

The film is set to premiere August 13, 2019 at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood just before they head out on an extensive North American tour celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Starting in the fall, the film will be released to a wider audience in select theaters.

Check out the trailer below!

Video of ZZ Top - That Little Ol&#039; Band From Texas (Official Trailer)

-story via rollingstone.com