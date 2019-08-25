Netflix Releases First Trailer For Breaking Bad Movie ‘El Camino’

Everyone has been suspicious about there being a Breaking Bad movie in the works. Looks like all those rumors were true.

Someone was browsing through Netflix when they discovered the title and description for an upcoming being released this fall. It turned out to be the Breaking Bad movie; the title is ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’.

Looks like the movie will follow Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series, the description reads: "Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law and his past. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan."

After the title and description leaked online, Netflix went ahead and released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie. You can check it out below, ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ hits Netflix on October 11th.

