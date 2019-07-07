First Trailer For Disney’s Live Action Mulan Is HERE

July 7, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Lion King is sure to be one of the biggest movies released this and it's just around the corner. Now we’re finally getting our first look at Disney’s Mulan. 

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake debuted during the final of the Women’s World Cup. The film is being directed by Niki Caro and stars Liu Yifei as Mulan. Next spring can’t get here soon enough. 

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th, 2020. Check out the trailer below. 

Via: Deadline

Mulan
live-action
Remake
Spring 2020
Disney
trailer

