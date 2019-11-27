Toys R Us Coming Back For Only Two Stores

Just in time for the holidays, Toys R Us is open but right now it's in New Jersey.

A second store will open in December in Houston. A grand opening celebration will happen November 30th with giveaways and character appearances.

Customers will enter being greeted Geoffrey the Giraffe, kids can play in a playhouse and play pod where a 3D version of the giraffe kids can interact with.

The stores will have some employees who are "Toy Pros" they will talk to you about toys that are only sold in stores.

Via WFAA