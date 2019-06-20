Tourism Is Starting To Boom In Chernobyl 30 Years Later

It's been 30 years since the tragic disaster of Chernobyl. But now something unexpected is beginning to happen there.

Tourism.

When the Ukranian government opened Chernobyl to tourism in 2011, the number of tourists the region has attracted has increased significantly over the past few years.

"Travel to Ukraine has become cheap," said Sergii Ivanchuk, owner of SoloEast. His company alone shuttled around 12,000 tourists to the site just last year. "We don't have Crimea anymore, and less and less people are interested in religion and churches,'' he added. "But we have cheap beer and Chernobyl!"

A two-day guided tour will cost you about $200 to $300 per person for a group of 12 that includes an overnight stay in a dormlike hotel in the town of Chernobyl 12 miles from the reactor.

And if you're a little worried about all that radiation, the trip is apparently no more dangerous than being exposed to dental X-rays.

Make sure and watch Angela Chase and Billy Kidd talk about the hit HBO series "Chernobyl" on JackFlix!

-story via dallasnews.com