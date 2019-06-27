Tom Morello Reveals How He And Chris Cornell Patched Things Up Before Cornell's Death

In a recent interview, Tom Morello spoke about how he and Chris Cornell patched things up before his untimely death.

“With Audioslave we took 12 years off, but we had been friends for a few years. I was playing a benefit show in Seattle to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. Chris and I hadn’t played together for 10 years. I just called him up and said, ‘I’m going to be in Seattle, are you going to be around, do you want to rock?’ He just said, ‘Sure.’ He came over to my house and we practiced some Audioslave songs, we did Ghost of Tom Jones, some covers. It was just so wonderful, then we were very close.”

"We played one last time, we played with Audioslave in January 2017. We got to rock his awesome rock god self at the height of his powers, his beautiful self, and his beautiful voice, and his magnitude of rock power."

"We got to share the stage one more time. That’s actually the last night that I saw him, I was very glad that he had that moment."

-story via metalheadzone.com