Tired Of Looking For Mr. Right, Woman “Marries” Her Dog On Live TV

Elizabeth Hoad Went On UK Morning Show ‘This Morning’ To Jokingly Marry Her Dog

July 30, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Tired of the dating world and wish you could just marry your pet instead? That’s exactly what one woman did on Tuesday, when she “married” her dog on live television. The bride was apparently tired of looking for Mr. Right, and decided to marry her golden retriever instead.

Model Elizabeth Hoad was the surprise bride Tuesday morning on UK morning television program, ‘This Morning.’ Walking Hoad down the aisle to meet her K-9 companion was Eamonn Holmes, and Kem Cetinay from ‘Love Island’ served as best man.

The ceremony was officiated by Alison Hammond, who during the ceremony said “If any persons here present has a bone of contention as to why they might not be joined together, I will now paws to let them speak (or bark), or forever hold their peace." The joking event seemed to confuse many on social media.

While many were confused by the dog wedding, clearly it was all done in fun, as Elizabeth Hoad cannot actually marry her dog. Still, Hoad clearly had fun with the whole thing, as she can now stop looking for Mr. Right and focus on her loving relationship with her k-9 companion.

