T.I. Takes Daughter On An Annual Checkup To Confirm Hymen Is Not Broken

Sometimes parents can be overbearing and not ready to let go of their children. Rapper T.I. can relate when it comes to his eldest daughter, Deyjah Harris who is now 18 and in her first year of college. He decided to take matters into his own hands in order to ensure his daughter stays a virgin.

T.I. has made it a tradition since Deyjah turned 16 to take her to her annual gynecologist appointment to confirm her hymen is still intact. Talk about controlling fathers. T.I. takes the cake on this award.

T.I. was a guest on the Ladies Like Us Podcast. When the ladies asked him how he handled the sex talk he made the shocking revelation of how he goes an extra mile. He said, “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Like...send help. TI is gross pic.twitter.com/BN64lSa5QZ — Matt Moore SZN (@URSure816) November 6, 2019

This one dad too involved when it comes to his young daughter’s pelvic exams. He even requests the doctor to share the results with him with Deyjah’s consent.

Via: The Sun