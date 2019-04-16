Three North Texas Cities Make List of 10 Most Common City Names In The U.S.
April 16, 2019
It looks like Americans back then were running out of ideas to naming cities and towns.
There is only three cities that have unique names: Abanda, AL, Nubieber, CA, and Zwingle, IA
According to the 2017 American Community Survey, they have compiled the top 10 most common named cities in America. Yes, we do have three in North Texas!
1. Franklin
2. FAIRVIEW
3. Clinton
4. GREENVILLE
5. Madison
6. Marion
7. Salem
8. ARLINGTON
9. Georgetown
10. Clayton
via BestLife Online