Three North Texas Cities Make List of 10 Most Common City Names In The U.S.

April 16, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase

Getty Images

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

It looks like Americans back then were running out of ideas to naming cities and towns. 

There is only three cities that have unique names: Abanda, AL, Nubieber, CA, and Zwingle, IA

According to the 2017 American Community Survey, they have compiled the top 10 most common named cities in America. Yes, we do have three in North Texas!

1. Franklin
2. FAIRVIEW
3. Clinton
4. GREENVILLE
5. Madison
6. Marion
7. Salem
8. ARLINGTON
9. Georgetown
10. Clayton

 

via BestLife Online

Tags: 
City Names
Towns
top 10
Best Life
Greenville
Fairview
arlington

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes